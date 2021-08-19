Afghanistan: Fears Grow That Female Governor Will Be Executed After Being Captured By Taliban

Times of India/PA Images

Concerns are growing for Salima Mazari, a female Afghan governor who has been taken into custody by the Taliban.

Since the militant group’s takeover of the country with its Kabul advance on Sunday, August 15, spokesmen have been alleging women will have a number of rights under the new regime, standing in stark comparison to the earlier days of stonings, amputations and public executions for those who broke the rules.

Mazari, one of the only three women governors of Afghanistan, was captured by the Taliban yesterday, August 18, according to local reports.

In her time as Hazara District Governor of Chaharkint, Balkh, Mazari has fought to protect the area from the Taliban. While around 600 locals had joined her resistance by the time of the group’s takeover, half of her district was already under their control.

‘In the provinces controlled by the Taliban, no women exist there anymore, not even in the cities. They are all imprisoned in their homes,’ she told the Associated Press. ‘Taliban are exactly the ones who trample human rights.’

‘Our people didn’t have guns but they went and sold their cows, sheep, and even their land, to buy weapons. They are on the front line every day and night without getting any kind of credit or salary,’ she said.

‘When many Afghan political leaders fled, Salima stayed to fight. As one of the first female district Governors in Afghanistan, she took on the Taliban & resisted until the end. She has reportedly been captured. Pressure to free her,’ journalist Nadia Momand tweeted.

Elsewhere, Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan’s youngest mayor, also said she’s waiting on the Taliban killing her. ‘I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me,’ she told The i.

Compared to the earlier claims of an ‘amnesty’ and allowing women to work and study up to university level, Taliban spokesman Waheedullah Hashimi has since said, ‘Our scholars will decide whether girls are allowed to go to school or not.’