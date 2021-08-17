Afghanistan: Female Mayor, 27, Says She’s Waiting For Taliban To ‘Come And Kill Me’

PA Images

A female mayor in Afghanistan has said that she is waiting for the Taliban to ‘come and kill me’.

27-year-old Zarifa Ghafari is Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor, and while senior members of the government have managed to flee the country, she has been left without help.

Advert 10

Ghafari was hopeful that her country had a future, but after Sunday, August 15, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s last major city, she has said how she is now waiting for the military group to ‘come and kill’ her.

PA

Ghafari spoke with iNews three weeks ago, and discussed her hope for the future, for herself and for her country. She said how she believes that young people will ‘continue fighting for progress and our rights’ as they are aware of what is happening and are able to communicate through social media. ‘I think there is a future for this country,’ she explained.

However, the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday. The occupation has caused hundreds of people to flock to Kabul’s airport in a desperate bid to force their way onboard evacuation flights. It has been reported that at least seven are dead due to the chaos that has occurred, two of the fatalities having been armed Afghan troops, shot dead by US troops.

Advert 10

An Afghan MP, Farzana Kochai, told iNews that she did not think that the Taliban would take control of Kabul. She said how tens of thousands of families who are now living on the streets and in parks initially fled to Kabul for safety. Kochai went on to say how if the government transfers power to the Taliban, families will be forced to return to their homes and to live under the military group’s ruling.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Taliban, promised on Sunday that the lives of women and opponents would be protected. It is reported that the Taliban declared ‘amnesty’ across Afghanistan and urged woman to join its government.

However, after the Islamic militia regained control of the country’s capital on Sunday, it has been reported that the Taliban have been targeting women, marking the doors of prominent female Afghan figures such as activists and bloggers with paint. However, the group have insisted that women will have the right to work and be educated up until university level.

Advert 10

Ghafari became publicly known in 2018 when she became the youngest mayor in Afghanistan for the Maidan Wardak province. It is reported that the Taliban has continuously threatened to kill her ever since.

On November 15 last year, Ghafari’s father, General Abdul Wasi Ghafari, was gunned down, just 20 days after the third attempt on her life failed.

To protect Ghafari due to her public profile rising and the Taliban resurgence, she was given a job in the Defence Ministry in Kabul. In her role, the 27-year-old was responsible for the welfare of soldiers and civilians injured in terror attacks.

Advert 10

Ghafari told iNews how she is ‘sitting here waiting for [the Taliban] to come’, explaining that there is ‘no one to help’ her or her family, so she has been left in the country.

‘And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?’, Ghafari said.

A new Taliban-led government is set to take power, and while the military group have insisted they are seeking a peaceful transfer of power and have promised an amnesty, there is scepticism surrounding their claims due to incidents such as the marking of prominent female Afghan figures’ doors.