Afghanistan: Former Afghan VP Calls On Citizens To ‘Join The Resistance’

Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of Afghanistan, has called on residents to ‘join the resistance’.

As the Taliban’s forces approached Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. On Sunday, August 15, the militant group established a new administration, vowing to resurrect the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ – the nation’s name under the group’s past rule from 1996 to 2001, prior to the 9/11 terror attacks that sparked the US invasion.

While the Taliban’s spokesman has been trying to assure somewhat of a peaceful takeover, with an amnesty even being ‘declared’ for women across the country, scenes of chaos, panic and gunfire to control crowds at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport tell a different story.

In a recent tweet, Saleh said it’s ‘futile to argue with [US President Joe Biden] on Afghanistan now… let him digest it.’

‘We Afghans must prove that Afghanistan isn’t Vietnam and the Taliban aren’t even remotely like Vietcong. Unlike US/NATO we haven’t lost spirit and see enormous opportunities ahead. Useless caveats are finished. JOIN THE RESISTANCE,’ he added.

Saleh also claimed he’s the ‘legitimate caretaker president’ under the Afghan constitution, due to the ‘absence, escape, resignation or death’ of the current incumbent. ‘Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus,’ he tweeted.

‘I won’t disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER,’ Saleh earlier wrote.

It’s one of many comparisons between Kabul and the fall of Saigon in 1975; marking the end of the Vietnam war, it saw US diplomats being evacuated by helicopter, not dissimilar to the recent scenes in Afghanistan. Biden earlier quashed any likeness to Vietnam, but also alleged it’d be unlikely for the Taliban to achieve a full takeover of Afghanistan – which it did in just over a week.

NATO also confirmed it would stop providing support to the pre-Taliban Afghan government in the wake of its collapse. ‘We have, of course, suspended all support – financial and other kinds of support – to the Afghan government because there is no Afghan government for NATO to support,’ Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as per CNN.