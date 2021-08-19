Afghanistan: Former Afghan Women’s Soccer Captain Tells Players To Burn Kits And Delete Social Media

PA Images

The former captain of Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team has encouraged her fellow players to burn their kits and delete their social media accounts.

Khalida Popal, who is based in Copenhagen, co-founded the Afghan women’s football league and has long used her platform to encourage young women to speak up and ‘be visible’.

However, now the country is once again under Taliban rule, Popal is urging female footballers to ‘take down their names, remove their identities, take down their photos for their safety’.

Popal went as far as to ask players to ‘burn down or get rid of your national team uniform’ if needed, amid widespread fears over how women will be treated by Taliban militants.

Sharing this message with Reuters, Popal admitted it was ‘painful’ for her to ask such a thing from players, ‘as an activist who stood up and did everything possible to achieve and earn that identity as a women’s national team player’.

She went on to recall how ‘proud’ she and her teammates had been to ‘earn that badge on the chest, to have the right to play and represent our country’.

In another interview with Sportico, Popal spoke of how many female players and coaches in Afghanistan are now ‘on the run’, being a ‘target group for the terrorists’.

Although the Taliban has stated women will still be permitted to work, the group has remained vague regarding the type of jobs they will actually be allowed to do.

