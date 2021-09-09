Afghanistan: Fort Hood Terrorist Who Killed 13 US Soldiers Celebrates Taliban ‘Victory’
The man responsible for killing 13 US soldiers at Fort Hood Army Base has celebrated the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, declaring, ‘We have won!’ from his cell on death row.
Former US Army major Nidal Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 after he opened fire at the Texas military base in 2009, killing 13 people and injuring more than 30.
Hasan reportedly said after the attack that he went on the rampage to protect Islamic insurgents abroad from American aggression, and he has now offered his ‘congratulations’ to the Taliban for once again taking control of Afghanistan.
The terrorist penned a letter from his cell at Fort Leavenworth Prison in Kansas after which he directed his attorney, retired Army Col. John Galligan, to forward it to Taliban leadership.
In the letter, which Galligan provided to Fox News, he wrote:
All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land.
I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly.
We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath. It is to All-Mighty God we give thanks!
Interpretations of ‘Shariah’, which refers to Islamic law, can vary widely, though extremists like Hasan take on harsh beliefs from the law and reject numerous modern conceptions of human rights as a result, including those relating to women’s rights and religious freedom.
In a statement to Fox, Galligan said the letter ‘does not come as any surprise’, adding, ‘It reflects the deeply held convictions he has for his Islamic faith and his perceived value of Sharia Law.’
The lawyer expressed his belief that President Joe Biden has done a ‘complete about-face’ with regards to the Taliban, and said, ‘I believe [Hasan] is pleased to see that the Biden Administration is now seemingly willing to engage with the Taliban as de facto government in Afghanistan.’
Galligan’s comments came after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week that while Biden is in ‘no rush’ to recognise the Taliban’s authority in Afghanistan, such a move would be ‘planned dependent on what steps the Taliban takes’.
Psaki continued, ‘The world will be watching whether they allow for American citizens, whether they allow individuals to leave who want to, and how they treat women and girls around the country.’
Former Sgt. Howard Ray, who witnessed the Fort Hood attack and helped get people to safety, described Hasan’s letter as a ‘stark reminder that terrorism is still alive, obviously abroad and here at home’ and expressed belief authorities need to ‘keep a watchful eye’ on the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.
