Afghanistan: Fort Hood Terrorist Who Killed 13 US Soldiers Celebrates Taliban ‘Victory’

All-Praises be to All-Mighty Allah! Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land.

I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly.

We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath. It is to All-Mighty God we give thanks!