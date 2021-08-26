Afghanistan: Four US Marines Killed In Kabul Terror Attack, US Sources Say
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby has confirmed that four US Marines were killed in one of the bombings outside Kabul’s airport earlier today.
At least three US troops were among those injured in the attack, which took place near the airport’s Abbey gate, per The Wall Street Journal. The full extent of the casualties is not yet clear.
The Pentagon has confirmed that two explosions took place in short succession in Kabul, the second of which is believed to have been a car bomb detonated near the Baron Hotel, which had been being used by British troops for processing evacuees.
In a statement, Kirby said:
We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.
Prior to today’s attack, which US sources say was carried out by an ISIS suicide bomber, no US troops involved in the Afghanistan evacuation had been killed or injured.
In an address to the nation last week, President Joe Biden had said that any attack on US personnel would be met with a ‘swift and forceful’ response.
The deadly explosions came just hours after the UK and other coalition partners warned citizens to avoid the area around Kabul airport, citing intelligence that suggested an attack from ISIS-K – an ISIS affiliate terrorist group active in Afghanistan – was ‘imminent’.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon confirmed it had been monitoring ‘credible’ terrorist threats against the airport.
It’s not yet clear how the attacks have impacted the ongoing efforts to evacuation international citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country ahead of the August 31 deadline.
If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here
