unilad
Advert

Afghanistan: George W Bush Slammed After Saying He Feels ‘Deep Sadness’ Watching ‘Tragic Events’

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Aug 2021 18:00
Afghanistan: George W Bush Slammed After Saying He Feels 'Deep Sadness' Watching 'Tragic Events'PA Images

Former US president George W. Bush has been widely criticised after opening up about his ‘deep sadness’ over the ‘tragic events’ currently unfolding in Afghanistan.

After the 9/11 attacks of 2001, President Bush – then in his very first year of office – deployed troops to Afghanistan in a bid to bring down the Taliban government that had been protecting al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Advert

The controversial US-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime, however the militants managed to regroup over the border in Pakistan, where they have been leading an insurgency against Kabul’s US-backed government for the past two decades.

Afghanistan plane (PA Images) PA Images

After the withdrawal of US forces, the Taliban surged throughout Afghanistan, gaining rapid control over various towns and cities before ultimately seizing power in Kabul.

Reflecting on the devastating situation in a press release, Bush directly addressed the ‘remarkable men and women of the United States Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community’, acknowledging that ‘some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror’.

Advert

Bush continued:

Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care.

You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.

Taliban (PA Images)PA Images

The war in Afghanistan went on to become the longest war in America’s history, and has been fiercely debated and criticised over the years.

Advert

Research from Brown University estimates that more than 3,500 coalition soldiers have died as a result of the invasion of Afghanistan since 2001, around two-thirds of which are Americans. A further 20,000 US soldiers have suffered injuries.

Furthermore, many people across the world were against the Bush Administration’s move to shift the ‘war on terror’ to Iraq in 2003, with the US government appearing to move the focus away from Afghanistan and towards a contentious search for weapons of mass destruction.

With this in mind, many people have slammed Bush for speaking out on this issue, believing he needs to take some responsibility for the unfolding chaos.

Advert

One person tweeted:

Advert

It’s W’s fault that we are in this mess. It’s his fault people died or were maimed. It’s his fault and I don’t see one word of regret.

Another said:

I still haven’t heard an ‘I’m sorry I started this war’.

Bush’s statement, which defends the lengthy presence of US troops in Afghanistan, also urges President Joe Biden’s administration to act quickly to help refugees during this crisis, ‘without bureaucratic delay’.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
News

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
News

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
News

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport
News

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, no-article-matching, Taliban

Credits

George W. Bush Presidential Center

  1. George W. Bush Presidential Center

    Statement by President and Mrs. Bush on Afghanistan

 