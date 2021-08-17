Afghanistan: George W Bush Slammed After Saying He Feels ‘Deep Sadness’ Watching ‘Tragic Events’

PA Images

Former US president George W. Bush has been widely criticised after opening up about his ‘deep sadness’ over the ‘tragic events’ currently unfolding in Afghanistan.

After the 9/11 attacks of 2001, President Bush – then in his very first year of office – deployed troops to Afghanistan in a bid to bring down the Taliban government that had been protecting al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Advert 10

The controversial US-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime, however the militants managed to regroup over the border in Pakistan, where they have been leading an insurgency against Kabul’s US-backed government for the past two decades.

PA Images

After the withdrawal of US forces, the Taliban surged throughout Afghanistan, gaining rapid control over various towns and cities before ultimately seizing power in Kabul.

Reflecting on the devastating situation in a press release, Bush directly addressed the ‘remarkable men and women of the United States Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community’, acknowledging that ‘some of your brothers and sisters in arms made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror’.

Advert 10

Bush continued:

Each day, we have been humbled by your commitment and your courage. You took out a brutal enemy and denied Al Qaeda a safe haven while building schools, sending supplies, and providing medical care. You kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions, and made America proud. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions.

PA Images

The war in Afghanistan went on to become the longest war in America’s history, and has been fiercely debated and criticised over the years.

Advert 10

Research from Brown University estimates that more than 3,500 coalition soldiers have died as a result of the invasion of Afghanistan since 2001, around two-thirds of which are Americans. A further 20,000 US soldiers have suffered injuries.

Furthermore, many people across the world were against the Bush Administration’s move to shift the ‘war on terror’ to Iraq in 2003, with the US government appearing to move the focus away from Afghanistan and towards a contentious search for weapons of mass destruction.

With this in mind, many people have slammed Bush for speaking out on this issue, believing he needs to take some responsibility for the unfolding chaos.

Advert 10

One person tweeted:

Advert 10

It’s W’s fault that we are in this mess. It’s his fault people died or were maimed. It’s his fault and I don’t see one word of regret.

Another said:

I still haven’t heard an ‘I’m sorry I started this war’.

Bush’s statement, which defends the lengthy presence of US troops in Afghanistan, also urges President Joe Biden’s administration to act quickly to help refugees during this crisis, ‘without bureaucratic delay’.