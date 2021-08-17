Afghanistan: German Government Admits Evacuating Only Seven People On First Flight From Kabul

PA Images/Al Jazeera/Twitter

Germany’s government has admitted that it only evacuated seven people on the first military plane out of Kabul.

The country is seeking to airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals out of the capital city, as well as lawyers, rights activists and people who worked with foreign forces.

However, despite to the chaos in Kabul after the Taliban gained control of the city on Sunday, the German government admitted that it only successfully transported seven people on the first flight out.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s last major city on Sunday, causing hundreds of people to flock to Kabul’s airport in a desperate bid to flee the country.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Germany’s defence minister, said that the main aim was for the plane to take German soldiers into the city to secure the evacuation. She said that on Monday evening, the A400M transport plane undertook a ‘breakneck landing’.

Kramp-Karrenbauer told ARD that the situation at the airport was ‘very chaotic, dangerous and complex’ and that there was ‘very little time’ so could only evacuate those who were ‘on site’.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said only seven were able to board the plane as the plane had to leave the airport quickly. Furthermore, they reported that they were unable to get other Germans into the airport without protection from German soldiers.

The spokesperson said:

Admission of people from the civilian part of the airport was not made possible by the partners exercising security responsibility at the airport.

Flights out of Kabul’s airport resumed on Tuesday morning, having been suspended the day before due to people crowding the runway.

Kramp-Karrenbauer hopes that the airport will be kept open for several days in order to evacuate as many people as possible. She noted how there are ‘not only German citizens, they are also local staff, at-risk people’. She confirmed that Germany ‘will also support other countries’.

Six hundred German soldiers are due to take part in the evacuation and it is hoped that it will be able to evacuate more people out of the city in the next coming hours.

Germany is set to fly a second aircraft in from Tashkent, which is being used as a hub, but is awaiting permission from the US.