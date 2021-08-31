Afghanistan: Hundreds Of Britons Left Behind In UK Evacuation Efforts

PA Images

Hundreds of Brits have been left in Afghanistan under Taliban rule after evacuation efforts came to an end.

On Friday, August 27, the Ministry of Defence said 14,543 people had been evacuated from Kabul by UK troops, including British nationals and Afghans fleeing the country.

The US has now withdrawn its troops in line with the August 31 deadline, which saw celebratory gunfire from Taliban fighters on the ground as the last plane left the capital.

According to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, there are hundreds of Brits who never made it out. ‘We lament the fact that anyone would be left behind. I would just say that since April when we have been planning and instituting this over 17,000 British nationals, Afghan workers, vulnerable special cases are out,’ he told Sky News.

‘I know that the number of UK nationals – the particular responsibility of the Foreign Office – is now down at a very low level.’

In terms of numbers, Raab said it was in the ‘low hundreds, given that we have taken 5,000 out, and most of those are difficult cases where it is not clear around eligibility because they are undocumented’.

Raab said the government is looking at ‘workable routes’ for Brits to escape Afghanistan via neighbouring countries, admitting it’ll be a ‘challenge’.

‘That is a challenge, which is why we are holding very squarely the Taliban to their explicit assurances – they have made them bilaterally to us, they have made them to other countries and we have now firmed this up with a UN Security Council resolution – that they must allow safe passage, not just for our nationals but for Afghans, particularly vulnerable ones, who wish to leave,’ he explained.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he’d ‘shift heaven and earth’ to help people stuck in Afghanistan after the deadline.