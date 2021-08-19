Afghanistan: Interpreter Working For UK Begs PM For Help Over Fears He Will ‘Face Death’ In Kabul

BBC News/PA Images

An Afghan interpreter who worked with the British army has begged Boris Johnson for help.

The man, who simply goes as Ahmed for safety reasons, and his family had been granted permission to come to the UK last week, but the Taliban then seized control of Kabul.

In light of this, the man is now in hiding as he fears he’ll be killed for interpreting for the British army – something which the Islamic militia has killed people for in the past.

In a picture shared on BBC News, Ahmed, alongside two others with blurred faces presumed to be his wife and son, can be seen with the boy holding up a piece of paper that reads, ‘UK please do not leave us for the mercy of the Taliban. Interpreters are in high risk [sic].’

Ahmed told the news outlet he had worked with the British army for three years, but was initially rejected for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) in April. He later appealed this and found out he was eligible for relocation last week before the Taliban’s takeover.

While the Taliban has claimed it wants a ‘peaceful transition of power’, Ahmed doesn’t believe them and fears for the safety of he and his family.

He said:

Taliban are not trustable… if they find me, there will be no mercy. I have done a lot of patrols, missions, shoulder to shoulder with British armies, like a family, like a brother. It’s a major threat for me if I go out, they know me. There will be no mercy and I will face death.

Ahmed also noted the Islamic militia is known for targeting interpreters and begged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ‘provide a pathway to safety’ for the family of three.

Meanwhile, another interpreter has been campaigning for help after working alongside the US army.

The man, who goes by ‘Rambo’, is currently residing in Kabul and said the Taliban is ‘everywhere’.

He told Sky News, ‘I think I only have two or three weeks left. The Taliban is just getting set up but then they will come searching for us.’

James Garafalo, who served in Afghanistan alongside Rambo, has also been campaigning for his friend’s safety. He said, ‘He slept with us, climbed with us, ate with us and fought the war against ISIS with us.’

‘When the US left Afghanistan, they left him to fend for himself. If the Taliban or ISIS find out that he has been working for Americans, he’s dead,’ Garafalo added.