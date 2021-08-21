Afghanistan: Marine Confirms How Many People Were Rescued On Packed C-17 Cargo Jet

PA Images

A marine who was in Afghanistan has now confirmed the exact number of people they were able to rescue on a packed cargo jet out of Kabul.

The airmen crammed people onto the jet – ignoring red tape restrictions – in a desperate bid to get as many people as they could out of the country, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

Lieutenant Colonol Eric Kut authorised the flight to take off without any of the paperwork having been completed for the passengers on board.

The flight has broken the record for the number of people to have ever been flown on a C-17 jet.

It was at first thought that the flight managed to evacuate 640 Afghans from the country, however the final number has been revealed as 823 people, including 183 children.

On Friday, Lieutenant Colonol Eric Kut addressed his decision to ignore certain rules, such as the red tape and paperwork, with CNN’s New Day.

He said:

First and foremost, a lot of people talk about rules and capacity. We were trained to handle that to max perform that aircraft. When you have women and children and people’s lives at stake, it’s not about capacity or rules or regulations. It’s about the training to make sure we could handle we could that many people out. We were there to do what we were trained to do. We were there to deliver hope and freedom.

Despite the panic to get onboard and crammed conditions, Kut said how ‘thrilled’ the passengers were to finally leave.

The successful flight follows the news of hundreds of people having flooded to the airport since the Taliban’s occupation of Kabul, in desperate bids to try and force their way onboard of evacuation flights. Kabul was Afghanistan’s last major city to be seized by the militant group.

Since Sunday, August 15, which saw insurgents take control of the presidential palace, fears have been rising, particularly for Afghan women and children. After the Taliban seized control of the country’s capital, it is reported that despite declaring ‘amnesty’ and encouraging women to join its government, the military group have been targeting women.

There have been reports that the doors of prominent women such as bloggers and activists have been marked with paint, and that female journalists have been taken off air on the majority of television networks.

PA Images

While the Taliban has vowed that women will be permitted to work and study until university level, during the Taliban’s rule from 1996 until 2001, girls were prevented from receiving an education. Women could also only go out in public if they wore full-body coverings and were escorted by a man. Any woman who went against these rules ran the risk of facing brutal punishment, such as public flogging, stoning, amputations and even execution.

Zarifa Ghafari, a 27-year-old female mayor, has expressed her terror at the situation, saying that she believes that the military group will come and kill her. She said she is just ‘sitting here waiting for them to come’.

Fears are subsequently growing among Afghan women and girls, some of who have taken to the streets in protest of the Taliban’s return. Innocent Afghans are now left waiting to see if the freedoms gained over the past 20 years will be gotten rid of and replaced instead by hardline Islamic fundamentalist law.

Thousands of people remain trapped in Kabul waiting in desperation to see if they can make it onto an evacuation flight.