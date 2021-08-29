Afghanistan: Reports Of Another Blast Heard At Kabul Airport

@karimi_shafi/Twitter

There have been reports of another blast at Kabul airport, Afghanistan.

A source from the Afghan Health ministry has said another blast has taken place near Kabul’s airport, BBC journalist Secunder Kermani reported via Twitter.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast appears to have been caused by either a missile or a rocket attack.

The news follows reports that images of the latest blast have been circulating on social media.

The same source has claimed that the explosion was caused by a rocket and that it ‘struck a house near the airport’. They reported that the airport in Afghanistan‘s capital city was ‘not actually hit’, and that casualties are ‘still unknown’.

Just last Thursday, August 26, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a single blast which left as many as 170 people dead. The US military subsequently carried out a drone strike against the group.

Republic World reported that there have been casualties, but the number has not yet been confirmed. However, according to eyewitnesses, women and children are reportedly among those to have been caught in the blast.

