unilad
Advert

Afghanistan: SAS Trained Commando Joins Afghan Resistance In The Fight Against The Taliban

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Aug 2021 13:41
Afghanistan: SAS Trained Commando Joins Afghan Resistance In The Fight Against The TalibanPA Images

SAS trained forces are said to be among an armed resistance forming in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley following the takeover of the Taliban. 

Insurgents took control of the presidential palace on Sunday, August 15, after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, but within hours of the takeover a group of fighters and politicians vowed to fight back.

Advert

Fighters have gathered in the Panjshir valley, north of Kabul in the Hindu Kush, which was formerly used as a resistance stronghold against the Soviets in the 1980s and against the Taliban in the 1990s.

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. (PA Images)PA Images

The area is still home to rusted tanks from the previous fights, The Guardian reports, and Afghanistan’s vice-president Amrullah Saleh vowed the area would again take on the role of a stronghold in the wake of the ongoing chaos.

In a statement made this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed the formation of the armed resistance and said it was being led by both Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of slain anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Advert

Massoud, whose father was assassinated two days before the September 11 attacks on the US in 2001, said on Thursday he was ‘ready to follow in his father’s footsteps’ as he rallied his forces in the Panjshir valley.

Reports claim some of the fighters joining the resistance are members of the SAS-trained Afghan special forces, believed to be the best the Afghan military has to offer.

Child in London protests Taliban takeover (PA Images)PA Images

A source related to the resistance who spoke to The Sun Online said the group is made up of ‘thousands’ and that ‘many more are coming’.

Advert

They continued: 

We have local people as well. It is not ordinary resistance. It is the resistance of thousands of trained forces who are familiar with every inch of the soil and who has excellent experience in fighting the terrorists for the past 20 years.

I am not going to die before destroying Taliban. We will fight till the last bullet.

Lt Gen Zahir Aghbar, a former senior security official who now serves as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan, told Reuters Panjshir valley would act as a base for those who wanted to fight the insurgents.

Taliban patrol Kabul (PA Images)PA Images
Advert

He commented: ‘Panjshir stands strong against anyone who wants to enslave people. I cannot say that the Taliban have won the war. No, it was just Dr Ashraf Ghani who gave up power after treacherous talks with the Taliban.’

Panjshir Valley is nestled on the edge of the Himalayas, making it a natural fortress against enemies. Despite the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country, the militants are yet to target the area where the resistance is gathering.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Afghanistan: George W Bush Slammed After Saying He Feels ‘Deep Sadness’ Watching ‘Tragic Events’
News

Afghanistan: George W Bush Slammed After Saying He Feels ‘Deep Sadness’ Watching ‘Tragic Events’

Afghanistan: 350 British And Afghan Nationals Set To Be Evacuated In Next 24 Hours
News

Afghanistan: 350 British And Afghan Nationals Set To Be Evacuated In Next 24 Hours

Afghanistan: Former Afghan VP Calls On Citizens To ‘Join The Resistance’
News

Afghanistan: Former Afghan VP Calls On Citizens To ‘Join The Resistance’

Footage Shows Chipotle Worker Throwing Scissors At Customer Who Complained
Life

Footage Shows Chipotle Worker Throwing Scissors At Customer Who Complained

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, no-article-matching, Panjshir Valley, Resistance, SAS, Taliban

Credits

The Sun Online

  1. The Sun Online

    COUNTER STRIKE SAS-trained Afghan commandos vow to fight to our ‘last drop of blood’ as resistance rises up against ‘medieval’ Taliban

 