Afghanistan: Second Explosion Takes Place Near Hotel Where British Troops Process Evacuees

A second explosion has taken place outside Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan, shortly after the Pentagon confirmed an initial explosion outside the airport’s Abbey gate had resulted in multiple casualties.

The second explosion occurred near the Baron Hotel outside the airport, where British and American forces had been processing evacuees. Sky News is reporting that the first explosion was conducted by a suicide bomber, with the second allegedly a car bomb.

In a tweet, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the first attack had resulted in ‘a number of US & civilian casualties’, and confirmed that ‘at least’ one other explosion had taken place.

Over the past weeks, the Baron Hotel had been a main gathering point for British and American citizens looking to evacuate Afghanistan as the Taliban took power. It’s not clear whether the hotel was still in use as a processing point when the explosion took place.

The number of casualties is currently unknown, however graphic images from the scene have shown multiple injured victims been carried away on makeshift stretchers and carts.

The attacks took place hours after British and international governments warned citizens to avoid the airport perimeter following intelligence which suggested a terrorist attack was ‘imminent.’ Politico has since reported that the first explosion was carried out by an ISIS suicide bomber.

The impact of the attacks on the international evacuation effort has not been made clear, however footage following the explosions showed helicopters and military planes continuing to take off from the airport.