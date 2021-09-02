unilad
Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Angry’ And ‘Betrayed’ After US Leaves Inoperable Equipment Behind

by : Hannah Smith on : 02 Sep 2021 16:58
Taliban 'Angry' And 'Betrayed' After US Leaves Inoperable Equipment Behind

The United States’ decision to disable and destroy heavy machinery and military equipment including planes and helicopters ahead of their departure from Afghanistan has left the Taliban ‘disappointed’, ‘angry’ and ‘betrayed’.

The Taliban had reportedly expected international forces to leave behind working equipment on the grounds that it had been provided to the Afghan government and as such was a ‘national asset’.

Instead, US military commanders confirmed that they had conducted operations to ‘dimilitarise’ dozens of aircraft before they left Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport earlier this week, to avoid them falling into the hands of the extremist organisation.

Helicopter destroyed by US military (@MuradGadziev/Twitter)@MuradGadziev/Twitter

During a tour of the airport, a Taliban official reportedly told an Al Jazeera reporter that they believed that as the new rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban had a right to the aircraft provided to the country by the US, but had arrived following the evacuation to find much of it inoperable.

The reporter said:

They are disappointed, they are angry, they feel betrayed because all of this equipment is broken beyond repair. They say that they expected Americans to leave helicopters like this in one piece for their use.

When I said to them, ‘Why do you think that the Americans would have left everything operational for you?’, they said, ‘Because we believe it is a national asset and we are the government now and this could have come to great use for us.’

Taliban soldiers inside Kabul airport (PA Images)PA Images

Records provided by the US and reported by the BBC revealed that before the collapse of the regime, Afghan forces were operating 167 aircraft. At least 46 planes and helicopters were transported to Uzbekistan and away from the Taliban, with a further 73 rendered inoperable by US forces.

It’s not clear how many of the aircraft that remain in Afghanistan are in operable condition, however the commander of the US evacuation mission, Gen. Frank McKenzie, confirmed at a press conference that his troops had taken action to remove weapons and landing equipment from several planes and helicopters shortly before their final departure from Kabul’s airport on Tuesday night.

The Taliban claims it plans to restore the commercial side of the airport to allow Afghans to leave and enter the country in the coming weeks.

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

