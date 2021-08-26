Afghanistan: Taliban Appear To Fly US Helicopter Left Behind By Troops Despite No Training

@A_Jahid_Jalal/Twitter

Footage has emerged purporting to show the Taliban attempting to fly a US helicopter reportedly abandoned by troops – but the pilot can’t seem to get it off the ground.

Thousands of people waiting to be evacuated at Kabul Airport have been instructed to stay away due to the risk of a ‘very imminent and very lethal’ terror attack from Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K. A ‘highly lethal’ attack could be launched in a matter of hours, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said this morning, August 25.

Meanwhile, as the Taliban refuses to let people through to the airport and evacuation planes take off, fighters have apparently been trying to make use of America’s leftover military inventory.

Footage of militants purportedly trying to pilot the Black Hawk helicopters was shared on Twitter by Jahid Jalal. ‘Parts of Kabul airport have been conquered, clearing is underway and the American occupiers are taking over. The airport will soon be fully under the control of the Islamic Emirate’s Mujahideen. God willing,’ he recently tweeted.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times, showing a helicopter circling an airfield without ever taking off. ‘Preparing for flights at Kandahar Airport, the wrecked Black Hawk American helicopter was built and ready for operation,’ Jalal wrote. It’s believed the helicopter was left to be used by Afghan forces, before the Taliban took Kabul.

‘They expelled the Americans with Kalashnikovs and RPGs. What well [sic] they do having those toys with them,’ one user wrote under the video, with Jalal replying: ‘This is what we do with the occupiers.’

While many have mocked the ineptitude of the fighters online, Jalal also shared footage of the Taliban testing a ‘new long-range ballistic missile, the Al-Fatah, which can carry up to five kilograms of bombs’. He shared a video that purported to show the missile being ‘fired at an enemy military base in the south of the country’.

The Pentagon recently admitted it didn’t know how much of its military hardware had been left in Afghanistan and since seized by the Taliban, but experts have estimated billions of dollars worth of equipment. ‘I don’t have an exact inventory of what equipment, that the Afghans have their disposal that now might be at risk,’ spokesman John Kirby said, as per The Independent.

‘Obviously, we don’t want to see any weapons or systems to fall into the hands of people that would use them in such a way to harm our interests or those of partners and allies.’