Afghanistan: Taliban Ban Barbers From Shaving Men’s Beards With New Law

Men in Afghanistan’s Helmand province will no longer be able to have their beards trimmed in light of a new law enforced by the Taliban.

Some barbers in the country’s capital of Kabul have also reportedly been given similar orders.

Anyone found breaking this law will be punished. The nature of the punishment remains unreported, however.

The Taliban has brought the rule in as it claims it breaches their interpretation of Islamic Law, BBC News reports.

According to a notice seen by the global news outlet, the Taliban said that ‘no one has the right to complain’.

One Kabul-based barber alleged that the Islamic militia is sending Taliban members into barbers in secret to make sure people are following the rules.

He said, ‘The fighters keep coming and ordering us to stop trimming beards. One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to catch us.’

Another barber received a call from a so-called government official telling them to ‘stop following American styles’ and ordered them to stop trimming men’s beards.

The strict rules come in the wake of the Taliban gaining control of Afghanistan and inflicting strict rulings the group has used in the past, despite having claimed to be a more ‘modern’ government this time around.

For example, the group had promised girls and women would still be able to access education in Afghanistan, but it has already gone back on its word. Earlier this month, the Taliban announced that boys would be returning to secondary school, but failed to mention anything about their female counterparts.

Another rule it has brought back is amputations, with Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi stating that ‘cutting off of hands is very necessary for security’.

‘Everyone criticised us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments. No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Qur’an,’ he told the Associated Press.

The Taliban is also allegedly looking into bringing back public executions.