Afghanistan: Taliban ‘Going Door To Door’ Targeting Women In Chilling Crackdown

Getty/PA Images

The Taliban are reportedly marking the doors of prominent Afghan women with paint as a way of noting where they live.

The Islamic militia regained control of the country’s capital on Sunday, August 15, almost 20 years after they were driven out of Kabul by US troops.

In the wake of the group regaining control, it has been reported the Taliban have been marking the doors of prominent female Afghan figures, such as activists and bloggers.

Female news anchors have reportedly been taken off air as well.

Speaking to BBC’s Women’s Hour, Homira Rezai, who was brought up in Afghanistan, said:

Just an hour ago, I received an update from Kabul where they are going house to house searching for women who were activists, women who were bloggers, YouTubers, any women who had a role in the development of civil society in Afghanistan.

‘They are going door to door targeting those women and marking the doors with bright pink or bright-coloured paint to ensure ‘this is the house we need to come back to and do something about them’,’ Rezai added.

PA Images

Journalist Amie Ferris-Rotman echoed Rezai’s statement, explaining the Taliban has been targeting female activists, journalists and government workers, The Sun reports.

She tweeted yesterday, August 16, ‘Over the past hour, several Afghan female friends in Kabul told me the Taliban are in their neighbourhoods, going house to house, looking for women in govt and media, making lists. One sent me a photo from her living room showing armed Talibs outside. “I love you,” she wrote.’

The Taliban’s resurgence comes after POTUS Joe Biden announced earlier this year he’d be withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan over the course of several months.

In light of the ongoing events happening in the country, former president Donald Trump has called for Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since admitted that the Taliban advanced across Afghanistan ‘more quickly than [they] anticipated’, CNN reports.