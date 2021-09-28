Afghanistan: Taliban Indefinitely Bans Women From Kabul University

Alamy

Women have been indefinitely banned from Kabul University by the Taliban.

This follows the news that the Taliban had reportedly banned girls from continuing with secondary education, as well as women being prohibited from partaking in sport in Afghanistan.

On Monday, September 27, it was announced by the new chancellor of the university that both students and instructors who are women would be banned from the institution indefinitely.

Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat took to Twitter to inform followers of the decision after he was instated as the new head of the university. ‘As long as a real Islamic environment is not provided for all, women will not be allowed to come to university or work. Islam first’, he wrote.

However, female staff members, who were able to have greater freedom in the last two decades while free from the Taliban’s control, have pushed back against the decision, The New York Times reports, and have questioned that the Taliban appears to be projecting the idea that it has full control over defining the terms of the Islamic faith.

One of the women told The New York Times how she considered there to be ‘nothing un-Islamic’, about Kabul’s university.

She spoke anonymously, due to her fear of the Taliban, but said how ‘presidents, teachers, engineers and even mullahs are trained here and gifted to society.’ She also called the university the ‘home to the nation of Afghanistan’.

Despite the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of foreign aid having gone into the university, the higher education system in Afghanistan is now left without ‘hope’, in the eyes of former spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education, Hamid Obaidi.

Obaidi, who was also a lecturer at the Journalism School within the university, said how ‘everything was ruined’ and that the ‘entire higher education system is collapsing’.

In expectation of hard-line ruling, professors and lecturers of such facilities have fled across the country in fear of the Taliban.

The top roles of such institutions are instead being taken over by religious purists, appointed by the government, despite not having any educational experience.

Ghairat, who has since taken over the university, has previously referred to the schools in Afghanistan as ‘centres for prostitution’. The 34-year-old is devoted to the Taliban’s movement, according to The New York Times.

Despite the fear which has enshrouded the city due to the Taliban’s takeover of not just Kabul, but such academic institutions, last week, the teachers union of the country demanded Mr Ghairat rescind from the role in a letter addressed to the government. Ghairat also became the subject of criticism online due to his lack of experience within the academic field.

Ghairat told The New York Times that only time could ‘be the judge’ as to whether he would do well in his role. ‘How do they know if I am qualified or not?’, he said, claiming he was the best person for the role due to having worked for 15 years in the Taliban on cultural affairs.

Following Ghairat’s announcement that women would not be allowed to return to university, Zabihullah Mujahid told The New York Times that the decision ‘might be his own personal view’.

However, the Taliban chief spokesperson did not reveal if, or when, the ban on women may be retracted. He instead assured that the group would be working on a ‘safer transportation system and environment where female students are protected’.