Afghanistan: Taliban Show Off Suicide Vests And IEDs During Weapons Parade On Chilling State TV Broadcast

The Taliban has aired a propaganda video where members of the group can be seen parading around with weapons including suicide vests and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

In light of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the group is thought to now be the world’s best-equipped terror army – something that is evident in the unusual broadcast.

The chilling video was aired on Afghanistan state television, and showed the masses of weapons the Islamic militia have obtained, including IEDS, suicide vests and car bombs.

Clips of Taliban members practising martial arts while clad in black balaclavas and camouflage gear were also included in a bid to show off the group’s ongoing training.

Demonstrating Hollywood-style moves, the militants smash through pottery, bricks and perform flying karate kicks.

The video also showed part of a 40-minute terrifying procession, which was a ‘celebration’ of the Taliban’s military and was filmed in Kandahar, according to The Express.

A voiceover for the parade says in the clip, ‘Now those heavy, light weapons, various types of mines, yellow barrels and car bombs are passing by the lodge which have been used against invaders and their puppets in defence of independence and dear country.’

A lot of the weapons the militia have obtained were left by US troops who officially exited Afghanistan at the end of August.

The US prioritised the evacuation of Afghans and US citizens residing in the country, but left behind a staggering £62 billion worth of military equipment.

Almost 50 aircraft were included in the billions of dollars worth of equipment, Mail Online reports.