Afghanistan: The US Has Carried Out Military Strike In Kabul, Officials Report
by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 29 Aug 2021 14:43
Officials have confirmed that the United States has carried out a second strike in Kabul, the Foreign Policy Correspondent for Reuters reported.
This is understood to be referring to the rocket strike that just took place near Kabul airport, but this is yet to be confirmed.
The US officials said that citing initial information, which was liable to change, that the strike was targeting suspected ISIS-K militants, The Guardian reported.
More news to follow…
If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.
