Afghanistan: UK Involvement In Kabul Evacuation Effort ‘Down To Hours, Not Weeks’

The UK has ‘hours, not weeks’ to evacuate people from Afghanistan, according to the defence secretary.

Amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country, thousands of people are believed to be waiting on flights from Kabul.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned that the UK’s involvement in efforts will conclude when the US withdraws its troops from the country – which is expected to be on August 31.

‘The prime minister is, obviously at the G7 [summit], going to try and raise the prospect of seeing if the United States will extend,’ he recently said, as per The Guardian, but a spokesperson for the Taliban said it wouldn’t support any deadline extension.

‘It’s really important for people to understand the United States have over 6,000 people in Kabul airport and when they withdraw that will take away the framework… and we will have to go as well,’ Wallace explained to reporters at Fort George, near Inverness, Scotland.

‘I don’t think there is any likelihood of staying on after the United States. If their timetable extends even by a day or two, that will give us a day or two more to evacuate people. Because we are really down to hours now, not weeks, and we have to make sure we exploit every minute to get people out.’

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News that any extension to its evacuation operation would provoke a response. ‘You can say it’s a red line. President Biden announced this agreement that on August 31 they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,’ he said.

‘It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, so it will provoke a reaction.’

James Heappey, the UK’s armed forces minister, also affirmed the Taliban’s role in allowing an extension to the evacuations. ‘The Taliban will have a choice: they can either seek to engage with the international community… or they can turn around and say, ‘No, there’s no opportunity for an extension’,’ he said.

‘This is not just the discussion that happens among G7 leaders tomorrow. It’s a discussion that then happens with the Taliban.’

In a recent 24-hour period, more than 1,800 people were evacuated on Royal Air Force flights, with a total of 6,631 airlifted over the past week.

