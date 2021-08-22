Afghanistan: US Warns Of Islamic State Attack Risk Amid Kabul Airport Chaos

PA Images

US citizens are being advised to steer clear of Kabul’s airport due to ‘potential security threats outside the gates’.

As per a security alert released by the US Embassy website, Americans are advised against travelling to Hamid Karzai International airport and to avoid airport gates, unless in circumstances where they ‘receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so’.

Those who wish to request assistance in getting out of Afghanistan who have yet to complete the Repatriation Assistance Request for each of the travellers in their group are advised to do so ‘as soon as possible’.

A defence official has reportedly informed CBS News that this alert was prompted by intelligence that the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) had been drawing up plans for an attack.

In order to protect Americans travelling to the airport, it has been reported that the US military may well resort to using helicopters to collect them at locations around Kabul. As reported by CBS News, this expansion of operations could disrupt existing arrangements the US has made with Taliban militants.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with their administration’s national security team on the morning of Saturday, August 21, where they discussed the security situation as well as counter-terrorism operations. This discussion included the threat of ISIS-K.