Afghanistan: Who Are The Taliban And What Do They Want?

PA Images

Twenty years after being removed from power, the Taliban are back in control of Afghanistan.

The Islamic fundamentalist group declared victory after a rapid offensive saw them seize the country’s capital, Kabul, and storm the presidential palace over the weekend.

Advert 10

The Taliban first emerged in Pakistan in 1994 as a group of religious students from the Pashtun ethnic group, who were angry about the lack of Islamic law and teaching in the country under the Mujahedeen – a coalition of warlords and freedom fighters who governed the country after the collapse of the Soviet-backed communist regime in 1992.

PA Images

Over the next few years, the group grew in strength, taking over large swathes of Afghanistan and in 1996 overthrowing the existing president to become the country’s de facto rulers. By 1998, they controlled as much as 90% of Afghanistan, governing the country under strict Sharia – or Islamic – law.

While many Afghans initially welcomed the safety and stability implemented by Taliban forces, people quickly began to suffer under the ultra-conservative religious rules implemented by the group.

Advert 10

Under Taliban rule, women were banned from working and were forced to wear the burka, with girls over the age of 10 stopped from going to school. Television, music and films were banned, with non-Islamic cultural symbols destroyed by Taliban soldiers.

Throughout the late 1990s, the Taliban were also accused of systemic human rights abuses, as evidence emerged of frequent mass killings and extreme punishments, including public stonings and amputations, for failure to abide by Sharia law.

Ultimately, the Taliban were removed from power in 2001 after the United States accused them of sheltering al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden in the wake of 9/11, and proceeded to launch attacks in Afghanistan just four weeks after the devastating terror attack. By December, the Taliban government had collapsed.

PA Images

Advert 10

Over the next 20 years, Taliban leaders were forced into exile in Pakistan, while a deadly counterinsurgency saw frequent attacks and suicide bombings in Kabul and elsewhere in the country, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,500 coalition troops and countless Afghan civilians.

Following a peace deal negotiated by the Trump administration in 2020, a ceasefire was agreed between the two sides, with US and NATO forces committing to withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. That deadline was later extended by President Joe Biden, who announced that by September 11 – the 20th anniversary of 9/11 – all US troops would be out of the country.

The withdrawal of troops began despite warnings from Afghan officials that government forces would not be able to hold off the Taliban without international support. But even with these warnings, the speed of the Taliban’s return has shocked the world, with the group seizing control of the country in a matter of weeks, leading to chaotic scenes in the capital as international citizens and Afghan asylum seekers desperately try to flee.

Now, as Taliban leaders return from exile, the group has told international journalists that it is seeking to rule Afghanistan ‘legitimately’ by building an ‘open, inclusive Islamic government’. A spokesperson for the Taliban has suggested that Afghans who worked with foreign governments will not face reprisals, and also claimed that girls would not be prevented from receiving an education.

Advert 10

PA Images

Yet over the past few days, stories emerging from the country would appear to contradict the image of a new ‘modern’ Taliban, with reports circulating of revenge killings, beatings and threats made against Afghan government supporters, women and even children.

Taliban soldiers are also being accused of preventing people trying to leave the country from entering the airport, with a spokesperson for the group telling the BBC, ‘Our policy is that no one should leave the country.’

With President Biden having ruled out keeping forces in Afghanistan past his September 11 deadline, the Taliban seem set to consolidate power in the country. For the West, attention has now turned to a major evacuation operation, and in the longer term attempting to ensure that the country does not once again become a safe haven for terrorists groups like al-Qaeda.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, innocent Afghan citizens wait to see what a return to Taliban rule after two decades will look like, and whether the freedoms gained over the past 20 years will be swept away and replaced by hardline Islamic fundamentalist law.