Afghanistan: Women And Children Attempting To Flee Taliban ‘Hit With Whips And Sticks’

The United States says it has received reports of women and children attempting to reach Kabul’s airport being beaten and forcibly turned back by the Taliban, raising questions over the group’s claims it would allow ‘safe passage’ for those trying to leave.

It’s been claimed that Afghans attempting to pass through Taliban checkpoints have been beaten with ‘whips and sticks,’ with images and footage filmed by those trying to make their way to the airport appearing to show women and children being carried away with injuries.

The airport, which is currently under US military control, is now the only route out of Afghanistan for those trying to flee, with the Taliban having taken control of the rest of the country’s border points.

At a press conference yesterday, August 17, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Taliban had agreed to ‘provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport,’ however, he acknowledged that reports on the ground appeared to suggests some members of the group were not abiding by that commitment.

‘There have been instances where we have received reports of people being turned away or pushed back or even beaten,’ Sullivan said. ‘We are taking that up in a channel with the Taliban to try to resolve those issues. And we are concerned about whether that will continue to unfold in the coming days.’

The Guardian reports that some Afghans with valid travel documents have been stopped and turned back by Taliban soldiers at checkpoints, with no secure route available to the airport. Meanwhile, graphic images taken by the LA Times at checkpoints on the roads leading to the airport have shown bloodied and unconscious women and children being carried away by others trying to flee, while videos have also shown soldiers firing shots at checkpoints in an attempt to disperse crowds trying to reach the airport.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that failure to allow civilians safe passage would be met with ‘the full weight and force of the United States military. We’ve made that clear. But right now… we’re not trusting, we’re not taking their word for it.’

Western countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens and asylum seekers, with thousands of people a day being flown out of the country as pressure mounts to secure safe exits for Afghans attempting to flee the Taliban.

The US and NATO have faced heavy international criticism for the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, after footage showed hundreds of Afghans scrambling to jump onto the outside of a plane as it taxied along the runway. The New York Times reported earlier today that body parts were found in the landing gear of the plane, and confirmed the US was investigating ‘the loss of civilian lives’ in the incident.