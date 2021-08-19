Afghanistan’s Biggest Female Pop Star Gives Update As She Escapes Kabul
Aryana Sayeed, Afghanistan’s biggest female pop star, has updated her followers on her situation after becoming one of the thousands of people to flee the country.
The singer, who also serves as a judge on the Afghan version of The Voice, was able to escape out of Kabul on a US cargo jet on Wednesday, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s presidential palace a few days earlier.
The takeover prompted thousands of residents to rush to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to find safety away from the militant’s rule, though sadly not everyone has been able to catch flights as quickly as Sayeed.
In a post shared with her 1.3 million followers this week, the singer explained she is attempting to return home to Istanbul, and that the flight she was able to catch from Kabul took her to Doha, Qatar. Sayeed remained in Qatar until she caught another flight today, August 19.
The singer told her Instagram followers she has been hoping and praying that ‘at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions’.
She continued:
My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you!
My heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you for your well-wishes and prayers who were concerned about my presence inside Afghanistan after so many others with lesser dangers/concerns had already left.
Sayeed assured followers that after ‘a couple of unforgettable nights’ she is ‘alive and well’, and promised to share futher updates of her experience once she gets home and her ‘mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock’.
A follow-up post was later shared by Sayeed’s companion on the journey, Hasib Sayed, who posted a picture of the singer while she was sleeping and confirmed they were on board a plane out of Doha.
Hasib wrote:
She fell asleep the moment she rested her head right after we got on the plane scheduled to fly us out of Doha, Qatar. I was just staring at her and remembering just how bravely and how fearlessly she handled the most recent, the most difficult and most dangerous moments of her life…
To you and to many others she might be just an Artist with a beautiful voice and an outstanding talent. But for me, she is a fearless Champion who many times has been a Role Model even to myself.
Hasib went on to encourage Sayeed’s followers to ‘surprise her with beautiful comments’ for when the plane lands.
If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.
