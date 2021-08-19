Afghanistan’s Biggest Female Pop Star Gives Update As She Escapes Kabul

She fell asleep the moment she rested her head right after we got on the plane scheduled to fly us out of Doha, Qatar. I was just staring at her and remembering just how bravely and how fearlessly she handled the most recent, the most difficult and most dangerous moments of her life…

To you and to many others she might be just an Artist with a beautiful voice and an outstanding talent. But for me, she is a fearless Champion who many times has been a Role Model even to myself.