Age Of Consent For Sex In France Could Soon Be Lower Than For Wearing The Hijab

currently in france there has been a ban put for Muslim women under the age of 18 to not wear a Hijab in public. although this bill isn’t new they are arguing it would “help” young muslim women and stop them from feeling pressured to wear something that is THEIR choice to make.

The age of consent to have sex is 15 (and if under 15 it’s okay as long as it was consensual) in france but young girls embracing their culture have to be 18?…

it all comes down to the islamophobia in France as they banned burqas and tried to ban halal meat which is all a part of a peaceful religion and culture that harms no one.