Ahmaud Arbery: Prosecutor Claims Police Told White Men He Wasn’t A Burglar Days Before Shooting

Alamy

Prosecutors working on Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial have alleged two of the men accused of his killing were told he wasn’t a burglar just days before he was fatally shot.

The prosecution delivered its opening statements today, November 5, in the trial which sees Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr. accused of malice and felony murder in the 2020 killing of Arbery in Georgia.

Advert 10

The McMichaels and their neighbour Bryan Jr. have claimed they were attempting to carry out a citizen’s arrest when Arbery was shot because they believed he was responsible for burglaries in the area.

Speaking at the trial, Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski explained Arbery had been captured on surveillance cameras at a home under construction belonging to Larry English in the months leading up to his death.

However, she said the McMichaels knew there was no evidence Arbery had stolen anything from the home, and shared statements from the suspects in which they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.

Advert 10

According to Dunikoski, per The Independent, Gregory McMichael told investigators: ‘I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there.’

Arbery had been spotted by English on cameras just 12 days before the shooting, at which point English called a neighbour to alert them of the scene. At the same time, Travis McMichael saw Arbery in the neighbourhood, so travelled with his father to the construction site, where they called 911.

Alamy

When police arrived, an officer ‘had a conversation with Gregory and Travis McMichael that evening about this person unknown to them walking around the construction site that evening’ and told them ‘Mr English says this guy has never stolen anything from this property’, according to the prosecutor.

Advert 10

She stressed: ‘So the McMichaels are fully informed that Mr English has said law enforcement told him he had never taken anything.’

Items had been stolen from a boat at the property in October 2019, but neither the homeowner nor police suspected Arbery of the theft.

All three suspects have claimed Arbery was shot in self-defence as they carried out the citizen’s arrest, though Dunikoski showed footage from the scene which appeared to show Travis McMichael intercepting Arbery after he and his father chased him in their pickup truck.

Advert 10

The prosecutor commented: ‘The shadow shows Travis McMichael did not stay on the driver’s side of the pickup truck, he stepped around the truck toward Mr Arbery to intercept him at the front of the car.’

Arbery’s death has been described by both the prosecution and Arbery’s family as a ‘modern-day lynching’.