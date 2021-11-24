Ahmaud Arbery: Verdict Reached In Homicide Trial

Alamy

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan have been found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael was found guilty of all nine charges (malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony), with his father, Gregory, found guilty of all but one count (four counts of felony murder, false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a felony).

William Bryan was found guilty of three counts of felony murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Arbery, 25, was killed in February 2020 while out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, after having been chased and shot at by the McMichaels in one vehicle, and Bryan in another.

The McMichaels were not arrested in connection with Arbery’s death until 74 days later, after a graphic video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to a public campaign for their arrests. The three men had argued that they were acting in self-defence and had been attempting to conduct a citizen’s arrest of Arbery, who they believed to have committed a burglary. They are set to face trial on federal hate-crime charges in February.

During the trial, observers had raised concerns about the jury selection process, with all but one of the jurors selected being white. Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled that the defence had appeared to be ‘intentionally discriminatory’ in its selection, but had allowed the trial to proceed regardless. The jury reached its verdict after 10 hours of deliberation following an eight-day trial.