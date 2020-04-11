Air Pollution In North East America Has Dropped 30% NASA Reveals
Satellite images from NASA show how levels of nitrogen dioxide have decreased across the Northeast region of the US, a region which includes the major cities of Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia and Boston.
These images reveal a 30% drop in March compared to the exact same period the year before, and are the lowest March levels on record since NASA began analysing data back in 2005.
This decrease comes at a time of widespread isolation measures in the wake of the ongoing outbreak. Comparable changes in air pollution have recently been observed in other countries, including in parts of Italy and China.
Data from NASA’s Aura satellite works as an ‘effective proxy’ for nitrogen dioxide emission levels on the surface of our planet.
However, as emphasised in the official statement from NASA, natural weather variations may also lead to changes in levels of pollution.
Therefore, these recent shifts could well be partly attributed to reduced emissions and partly to natural variations in the weather.
According to the NASA statement:
One air pollutant, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), is primarily emitted from burning fossil fuels (diesel, gasoline, coal), coming out of our tailpipes when driving cars and smokestacks when generating electricity.
Therefore, changes in NO2 levels can be used as an indicator of changes in human activity. However, care must be taken when processing and interpreting satellite NO2 data as the quantity observed by the satellite is not exactly the same as the NO2 abundance at ground level.
NO2 levels are influenced by dynamical and chemical processes in the atmosphere. For instance, atmospheric NO2 levels can vary day-to-day due to changes in the weather, which influences both the lifetime of NO2 molecules as well as the dispersal of the molecules by the wind.
It is also important to note that satellites that observe NO2 cannot see through clouds, so all data shown is for days with low amounts of cloudiness. If processed and interpreted carefully, NO2 levels observed from space serve as an effective proxy for NO2 levels at Earth’s surface.
NASA has cautioned that further analysis will be necessary in order to rigorously quantify the changes in NO2 levels linked with shifts in ‘pollutant emissions versus natural variations in weather’.
Experts have previously warned that expected improvements to air quality will be temporary, cautioning that there may well be a potential steep rise in air pollution levels once we are on the other side of the outbreak.
Scientists are therefore advising governments to exercise caution when it comes to re-stimulating economies, focusing on things which could lower emissions – such as building renovation – and taking care not to lock in fossil fuels once again.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
