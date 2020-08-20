Airbnb Bans All House Parties Worldwide Pixabay/PA Images

Airbnb has banned house parties across all of its properties in a bid to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The holiday rental company has introduced a property occupancy cap of 16 people in an attempt to comply with limits placed on large gatherings amid the ongoing global health crisis – with just a few exceptions for some venues.

It comes after the UK’s Bed and Breakfast Association warned against lockdown parties that were being held in Airbnb properties, stressing they were putting communities around the world at greater risk.

The firm, which made the announcement in a blog post, said the party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb, adding it will remain in place ‘indefinitely until further notice’.

Airbnb said such action needed to be taken because, while 73% of its listings already explicitly banned parties, in recent months some of its guests had chosen to ‘take bar and club behaviour to homes, sometimes rented through our platform’.

‘We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible,’ the company continued. ‘We do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behaviour does not belong on our platform.’

Because of these developments, the company said that ‘instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health’.

Prior to this global party ban, the company had already made steps to impose stricter limits, such as introducing a ban on ‘party houses’ – in other words, listings that created persistent neighbourhood nuisance and that led to multiple complaints.

Then, when social distancing measures were introduced earlier this year, Airbnb removed the ‘event friendly’ and ‘parties and events allowed’ search filters. ‘Most importantly, we introduced a new policy requiring all users to adhere to local COVID-19 public health mandates,’ the statement continued.

Regardless, in recent months there have been multiple instances of guests breaking the rules and hosting large parties anyway, and prior to today there wasn’t really much Airbnb could do about it.

Due to the way the company works, it couldn’t really stop parties from taking place, with guests often checking into properties alone and then inviting multiple people over, regardless of what the house rules said.

Now though, guests won’t be able to break the rules so flagrantly, with Airbnb saying it will pursue legal action if guests or hosts break the rules.

The company has said it will continue to enforce its party rules against groups ‘of any size’ – not just those larger than the 16 people cap – and will be taking action both against guests and listings if it receives reports from neighbours.