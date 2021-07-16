Airline Switches To Gender-Neutral Plane Greetings
German airline Lufthansa has said it will now greet all passengers with gender-neutral language, doing away with the ‘ladies and gentlemen’ greeting historically heard on flights.
Lufthansa Group, which also owns Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, says that while it has not banned crew from referring to passengers by gender-specific terms like ‘sir’ and ‘madam,’ it is encouraging staff to choose their language ‘depending on the context and situation.’
In a statement announcing the shift, the company said that it would refer to passengers as ‘guests’ by default, with the typical greeting on its flights changed to ‘Good morning here on board [name of flight.]’
Lufthansa Group explained to passengers:
Diversity and equality are core values for our company and our corporate culture. From now on, we want to express this attitude in our language as well — and show that diversity is not just a phrase, but a lived reality
We have not banned addressing our guests as ‘Dear Sir or Madam’ — our aim is to welcome everyone on board on an equal basis.
The company said it had already shifted to using gender-neutral language in all company internal communications and was in the process of making similar changes to its contracts and documents.
Lufthansa is not the only airline to have made changes to its in-flight communications in an attempt to embrace gender diversity. CNN reports that Japanese airline JAL also shifted to gender-neutral greetings last year, while Air Canada and British-based EasyJet have been doing so since 2019.
The German company acknowledged that the changes may be implemented differently on different routes, saying that ‘the issue of gender-neutral language varies from country to country.’
While in English most words aside from pronouns are gender-neutral, in other languages, including German, nouns are given specific grammatical genders. Job titles also vary in German depending on gender, for example, a male pilot would be typically referred to as a ‘Pilot,’ whereas a female pilot would be called a ‘Pilotin.’
The aviation industry is one of several historically male-dominated industries that have begun to reconsider terminology that has come to be viewed as gender exclusive. According to the Washington Post, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently recommended that aviation terminology should be made more gender-neutral, with words like ‘airman’ and ‘unmanned’ replaced by ‘aircrew’ and ‘uncrewed.’
