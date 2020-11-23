Airline Won’t Allow People To Fly WIthout COVID Vaccine
Qantas will not allow passengers on international flights unless they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to departure.
The Austrlian airline’s chief executive, Alan Joyce, has stated that he believes a vaccine will become ‘a necessity’ once the jab is rolled out, not just for Quantas but for other airlines too.
The majority of Qantas’s international routes are currently suspended on account of the ongoing closure of Australia’s borders to non-residents. It’s expected that most of these routes won’t be reopened until sometime in the middle of next year.
Speaking with Channel 9 in Australia, as per the Executive Traveller, Joyce said:
We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.
I think that’s going to be a common thing talking to my colleagues in other airlines around the globe.
What we’re looking at is how you can have a vaccination passport, an electronic version of it, that certifies what the vaccine is, is it acceptable to the country you are travelling to.
There’s a lot of logistics, a lot of technology that will be needed to put in place to make this happen, but the airlines and the governments are working on this as we speak.
Joyce proceeded to state that he was ‘very optimistic’ in regards to the prospects of a coronavirus vaccine, which he believes ‘could see (international) borders open up quite significantly through 2021’.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has recently stated that Australia’s vaccine program, which is expected to begin with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, is ‘on track’ to be rolled out in March 2021, with the ultimate goal being to vaccinate all Australians who wish to be vaccinated by the close of 2021.
Joyce went on to explain that proof of vaccination would most probably be stored inside an electronic ‘digital passport’, which is reportedly already in development by airlines and governments across the globe.
These remarks are said to be in line with the Australian government’s new National Vaccination Policy, which was released earlier this month. This policy suggested that overseas visitors may have to produce a vaccination certificate prior to boarding their flight.
Back in September, Etihad’s chief executive, Tony Douglas, told the Financial Times how introducing health visas could help to certify that passengers were safe to fly, helping the airline sector to recover from the ongoing pandemic.
