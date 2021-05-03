Al-Qaeda Promises ‘War On All Fronts’ As Biden Pulls Out Of Afghanistan

PA Images

Al-Qaeda has promised ‘war on all fronts’ against the US following President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan.

In April, Biden revealed the plans to pull out the remaining 2,500 soldiers by September 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that led to the ‘forever war’.

However, in a rare interview, al-Qaeda operatives have revealed that ‘war against the US will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world’.

PA Images

Speaking to CNN through intermediaries, al-Qaeda described the terror in Afghanistan as a victory, saying, ‘The Americans are now defeated, the US war in Afghanistan played key role in hitting US economy [sic].’

The operatives added, ‘The United States is not a problem for our Afghan brothers, but due to the sacrifices in the Afghan war, the Americans are now defeated. Whether Republicans or Democrats – both have made final decision to pull out from the Afghan war [sic].’

The terrorist organisation also discussed the Taliban and ISIS, praising the former and commenting on the rise of the latter in the wake of Osama bin Laden’s death. ‘They benefitted from the martyrdom of Sheikh Osama, Sheikh Atiyahullah, Sheikh Abu Yahya Al-Libi (may God have mercy on them) and many others,’ the operatives said.

PA Images

The operatives added, ‘Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time.’

They noted the frequent attacks from ISIS compared to al-Qaeda over the past decade, claiming the group isn’t ‘broken’ and is ‘fighting a long war’ with ‘different stages’.

In his recent speech to Congress, Biden said the ‘war in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking… we went to Afghanistan to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11. We delivered justice to Osama bin Laden and we degraded the terrorist threat of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan’.

He continued, ‘After 20 years of American valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring our troops home. Even as we do, we will maintain an over-the-horizon capability to suppress future threats to the homeland. But make no mistake – the terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001 and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from.’

As per AP, CIA Director William Burns warned ‘the US government’s ability to collect and act on threats will diminish’ after troops are pulled out. ‘It is also a fact, however, that after withdrawal, whenever that time comes, the CIA and all of our partners in the US government will retain a suite of capabilities… that can help us to anticipate and contest any rebuilding effort,’ he added.

