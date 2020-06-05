Al Sharpton Announces New March On Washington To Be Led By Families Of Those Killed By Police
Reverend Al Sharpton has announced he’ll be participating in a march on Washington along with families of black people killed by police.
He is organising the march to take place in August, to mark the 57th anniversary of the historic demonstration for civil rights that was lead by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963.
At George Floyd’s memorial yesterday, June 4, Sharpton said the march will be led by the families of black people who have died at the hands of police officers, including George Floyd’s family.
The march has been set for August 28 in Washington, with the intention to ‘restore and recommit that dream’ of Martin Luther King Jr’s.
Sharpton said, ‘We need to go back to Washington and stand up, black, white, Latino, Arab, in the shadows of Lincoln and tell them this is the time to stop this.’
Speaking at the memorial about the current ongoing protests and how times are changing, Sharpton said:
There is a time and a season. And when I looked this time and saw marchers in some cases where young whites outnumbered the blacks marching, I know that it’s a different time and a different season.
When I saw people marching in Germany for George Floyd – it’s a different time and a different season.
When they went in front of Parliament in London, England and said it’s a different time and a different season.
I’ve come to tell you, America, this is the time of dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system.
The original 1963 march saw 200,000 people gathering at the Lincoln Memorial, where King gave his famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.
You can watch more of Sharpton’s speech here:
Sharpton also touched upon Trump’s controversial decision to stand outside a church and hold up a Bible earlier this week. While he didn’t actually name Trump, it was pretty obvious who he was referring to.
During the memorial, he said that Bibles shouldn’t be used as a ‘prop’.
Sharpton said, via CNN:
I saw somebody standing in front of a church the other day which had been boarded up as a result of violence. Held the Bible in his hand. I’ve been preaching since I was a little boy, I’ve never seen anyone hold a Bible like that, but I’ll leave that alone.
Despite dubbing himself an ‘ally of all peaceful protesters’, those doing so outside the president’s home had tear gas thrown at them so a path could be cleared for him. The Washington chapter of Black Lives Matter has since filed a lawsuit against Trump and the officers over their use of force during the incident.
Rev. Sharpton said the march in August is ‘going to be getting us ready to vote, not just for who’s going to be in the White House, but the statehouse and the city councils that allow these policing measures to go unquestioned’.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Al Sharpton, America, George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial, Now, Rev. Al Sharpton, USA