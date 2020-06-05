Al Sharpton Announces New March On Washington To Be Led By Families Of Those Killed By Police

There is a time and a season. And when I looked this time and saw marchers in some cases where young whites outnumbered the blacks marching, I know that it’s a different time and a different season.

When I saw people marching in Germany for George Floyd – it’s a different time and a different season.

When they went in front of Parliament in London, England and said it’s a different time and a different season.

I’ve come to tell you, America, this is the time of dealing with accountability in the criminal justice system.