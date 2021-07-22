Alabama Councillor Refuses To Resign After Using N-Word In Meeting

City Council, Tarrant, Ala./Fred Davenport WVTM 13 News/Facebook

A councillor from Alabama has refused to give up his position after using the n-word during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant used the racial slur during a meeting on Monday, July 19, when he was captured on camera stating, ‘Do we have a house n***** in here? Do we? Do we?’

The footage shows others in the meeting audibly gasping at the language used by Bryant, and many have since called for his resignation.

You can find out more in the following news report:

However, Bryant has remained insistent that he won’t resign, and has even expressed an interest in running for mayor next year.

During an interview with WVTM 13, Bryant claimed he had just been repeating the term used by Mayor Wayman Newton, Tarrant’s first Black mayor, to refer to fellow council member Veronica Freeman in an executive session.

Bryant said:

[The mayor] doesn’t need to use that term in front of everybody, and I thought the city ought to know the terminology the mayor uses, and I didn’t want him to get away with it.

He continued:

We need to stop the racial slurs that the mayor makes, and he’s always picking on Veronica Freeman. The city needs to know what kind of mayor and what kind of vocabulary he has.

Speaking with AL.com, Mayor Newton has denied allegations that he used this slur, stating:

They are trying to expose me for saying something I did not say. All of that was a political stunt that they did not do very well.

He continued:

I never used that phrase to speak about her. Ask them to produce the video. They record everything. They should have their own recording. They want me out. [Bryant] wants to run for mayor.

The Alabama Democratic Party has urged Bryant to resign, with Executive Director Wade Perry releasing a statement describing the councillor as being ‘racist and unfit to serve’.