Alabama Rain Storm Compared To A ‘Portal To Another World’

I live in Alabama and when we had that super-tornado outbreak on April 27th 2011, my neighborhood was in the path. My mom and I had gone to the basement like we always do when it stormed but my older brother was taking his time. When he finally came down, right after he walked past the window a piece of a 2×4 flew through it past mom and me.

After everything was over we went outside to check the damage. We had two trees on the house and a large one down in the yard. Fortunately there was little to no damage, besides not having clean water or electricity. There used to be so many trees you couldn’t see the next street over, but now you can see right through them.