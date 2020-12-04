Alabama Woman Raising 12 Kids After Her Sister And Brother-In-Law Die Of Coronavirus WVTM 13 News

A single mother of seven is now raising 12 children after her sister and brother-in-law died from coronavirus.

Francesca McCall, of Birmingham, Alabama, has welcomed her five nieces and nephews into her home following the death of their parents, as she didn’t want them to get separated.

Francesca and her younger sister Chantale had always promised each other that they would care for each other’s children, should something happen to them.

As reported by CNN, Chantale had been doing well when she was initially hospitalised in Selma. However, her condition deteriorated and she was placed on a ventilator after being taken to a Birmingham hospital.

Chantale passed away on September 16. Her husband, Rance Martin, died from the virus on October 25, a date that should have marked Chantale’s 35th birthday.

Francesca had reportedly stayed with Chantale the weeked before she tested positive, along with her mother and kids. They didn’t know that Rance, who had been in and out of hospital, had contracted the virus until later. Despite having had close contact, the rest of the family tested negative.

Chantale, who had worked for a home health agency, had reportedly always been very careful about following coronavirus guidelines, and had taken ‘all the proper precautions’.

Francesca McCall Francesca McCall/Gofundme

Francesca is now responsible for raising 12 children between the ages of two and seventeen, with the boys in one room and the girls in another two rooms.

Although the children have been holding up, Francesca told CNN that this has been a very hard time for them:

They’re doing okay at times and at times they break down, so they’re having their days and their moments. It’s been very hard losing their friends, church family and basically everything that’s held dear to them.

Francesca, who is currently working from home and getting some help from her mother, said:

It’s a little chaotic at times, trying to get everybody online for school and getting them fed before they get in school. Once you get them up and get them situated it’s okay.

sisters children WVTM 13 News/YouTube

Francesca is getting plenty of support from her community and church, including from a church goer named Carla McDonald, who told CNN, ‘She loves these children with all of [her] heart.’

Carla has now helped set up a GoFundMe page for Francesca and her family, which has raised more than $300,000 of its $500,000 target at the time of writing.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page for yourself here.