Aladdin Sequel Reportedly In The Works At Disney

It looks like Will Smith won’t be ditching the blue anytime soon, as according to reports, an Aladdin sequel is in the works.

Disney is said to be developing a follow-up film with writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff following the huge success of last summer’s reboot.

The sequel is believed to be in the very early stages, however after six months of trying to decide which route to take, producers have finally chosen a path.

Aladdin Becomes Third Biggest Movie Of 2019 With $105 Million Opening Weekend

According to reports in Variety, producers hope Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott will all return, however offers won’t be made until the script is complete.

Sources say Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will return to produce the movie via their Rideback banner with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

The film will land in theatres rather than heading straight to Disney+, and it’s reported the new sequel is completely original and not based on the original Aladdin sequels.

The 2019 live-action hit was based on the 1992 animated classic, and became the fourth live-action adaptation to reach one billion dollars at the global box office, alongside The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Alice in Wonderland.

Aladdin Sequel Officially Happening At Disney

Writer Gatins most recently wrote Power Rangers for Lionsgate, while Berloff directed Sleepless and Straight Outta Compton, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Given the very early stages of the sequel, it’s unlikely we’ll get anything in the next year or two, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more details when they come up.