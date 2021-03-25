unilad
Alan Turing, World War Two Codebreaker, To Feature On New £50 Note

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 25 Mar 2021 08:54
PA Images

World War Two codebreaker Alan Turing will feature on England’s new £50 note.

In 1939, Turing took up a full time role at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire where work was being carried out to try hack the German Enigma code which allowed them to send messages securely.

Three years after starting at Bletchley, Turing cracked the code after developing a complex code-breaking technique he named ‘Turingery’. His work is still to this day said to have shortened the war ‘by several years’ and therefore saved thousands of lives.

However, despite his lifesaving work, he was castigated for being gay and ultimately took his own life.

PhotoColor/CC-BY-4.0

According to the Imperial War Museum, the late mathematician’s work was kept secret until the 1970s with the complete story not coming to light until the 1990s.

Turing gained further recognition in 2014 after the release of The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The film went on to win several awards including an Oscar for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay.

Now, in another way of celebrating his work, Turing will feature on the new £50 note. According to BBC News, this will be the last of the Bank’s collection to switch from paper to polymer.

The note will be distributed from June 23 – the late mathematician’s birthday – and will feature a photo of him taken 1951.

PA Images
Discussing why they decided to honour Turing on the note, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England, said:

He was a leading mathematician, developmental biologist, and a pioneer in the field of computer science.

He was also gay, and was treated appallingly as a result. By placing him on our new polymer £50 banknote, we are celebrating his achievements, and the values he symbolises.

Despite all he did to help us win the war, Turing was arrested and convicted of gross indecency in 1952 for having a relationship with a man. As an alternative to prison, he was forced to take female hormones.

Tragically, Turing went on to take his own life at the age of 41 in 1954.

PA Images

To further honour him, the Bank is flying the rainbow flag above its Threadneedle Street building, BBC News reports.

Along with Turing, Winston Churchill, painter JMW Turner and Pride and Prejudice author Jane Austen will be honoured with their own notes. Churchill will be on the £5 note, Turner on the £20 and Austen on the £10 note.

