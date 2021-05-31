Alaska Hit By Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake

Bureau of Land Management/USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has been felt across central Alaska, hitting the area just before 11.00pm local time (7.00am GMT) last night, May 30.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake was at a depth of 27.3 miles. Tremors were felt particularly strongly in Mat-Su and Anchorage, though no tsunami warning has been issued. Areas from Homer to Fairbanks are also said to have felt the quake.

Local media reports the earthquake was centred under the Talkeetna Mountains in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, mostly effecting Southcentral Alaska.

Residents described items falling off shelves after hearing the ground move and shake.

Mark Westman of Talkeetna wrote, ‘Talkeetna… long rumble followed by a very strong jolt that flexed the house and sent some stuff on shelves to the floor. Then more rumbling. It was a long one. No damage, but the big jolt in the middle definitely rattled the nerves, that one packed a punch,’ Anchorage Daily News reports. He added, ‘It was notable for the duration as well as the big jolt in the middle.’

Ellen Betts, northeast Wasilla, added: ‘It started out gently then grew in magnitude in waves… It lasted more than a minute.’

Another resident, Summer Woods-Tunney, wrote: ‘North Anchorage, could feel it coming then violent shake followed by feeling like I was on a boat rolling! Weird one!’ While another took to Facebook to say the tremor ‘shook the hotel up pretty good’ and ‘went on for quite a while,’ Newsweek reports.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports the quake originated 55 miles north of Sutton and 65 miles northeast of Palmer.

No damage has yet been reported, though the United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded a magnitude of 6.0 before increasing it to 6.1.