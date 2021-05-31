unilad
Advert

Alaska Hit By Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 31 May 2021 11:09
Alaska Hit By Powerful 6.1-Magnitude EarthquakeBureau of Land Management/USGS

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has been felt across central Alaska, hitting the area just before 11.00pm local time (7.00am GMT) last night, May 30.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake was at a depth of 27.3 miles. Tremors were felt particularly strongly in Mat-Su and Anchorage, though no tsunami warning has been issued. Areas from Homer to Fairbanks are also said to have felt the quake.

Advert

Local media reports the earthquake was centred under the Talkeetna Mountains in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, mostly effecting Southcentral Alaska.

Residents described items falling off shelves after hearing the ground move and shake.

Mark Westman of Talkeetna wrote, ‘Talkeetna… long rumble followed by a very strong jolt that flexed the house and sent some stuff on shelves to the floor. Then more rumbling. It was a long one. No damage, but the big jolt in the middle definitely rattled the nerves, that one packed a punch,’ Anchorage Daily News reports. He added, ‘It was notable for the duration as well as the big jolt in the middle.’

Advert

Ellen Betts, northeast Wasilla, added: ‘It started out gently then grew in magnitude in waves… It lasted more than a minute.’

Another resident, Summer Woods-Tunney, wrote: ‘North Anchorage, could feel it coming then violent shake followed by feeling like I was on a boat rolling! Weird one!’ While another took to Facebook to say the tremor ‘shook the hotel up pretty good’ and ‘went on for quite a while,’ Newsweek reports.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports the quake originated 55 miles north of Sutton and 65 miles northeast of Palmer.

Advert

No damage has yet been reported, though the United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially recorded a magnitude of 6.0 before increasing it to 6.1.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada
News

Vatican Urged To Apologise After Remains Of 215 Indigenous Children Discovered At School In Canada

Police Find Cryptocurrency Mine On Raid For Suspected Cannabis Plant
Technology

Police Find Cryptocurrency Mine On Raid For Suspected Cannabis Plant

Canadian Politician Caught Urinating On Camera During Video Conference
News

Canadian Politician Caught Urinating On Camera During Video Conference

‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ Up To 1,000ft Wide To Fly Past Earth Next Week
Science

‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ Up To 1,000ft Wide To Fly Past Earth Next Week

Charlie Cocksedge

Charlie Cocksedge is a journalist and sub-editor at UNILAD. He graduated from the University of Manchester with an MA in Creative Writing, where he learnt how to write in the third person, before getting his NCTJ. His work has also appeared in such places as The Guardian, PN Review and the bin.

Topics: News, Alaska, Earthquake, Now, US

Credits

Anchorage Daily News

  1. Anchorage Daily News

    6.1 earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

 