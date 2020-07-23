Investigation Launched After Alberta Officer Filmed Knocking Man To Ground During Arrest @davenewworld_2/Twitter

A disturbing video has emerged showing a police officer throwing a man to the ground, before kneeling on his neck while he lies unconscious next to a pool of blood.

Advert

The distressing footage was filmed by a witness who was looking down from a window above in Sherwood Park in Alberta, Canada, on Tuesday, July 21.

Although the footage doesn’t show what led to the arrest, you can see the officer approach the man before they speak for a few moments.

Warning, this video contains distressing footage:

Advert

The man doesn’t seem to resist arrest and is led away by the officer, who trips the man onto the ground with a sudden thud. You can hear the man groan in pain, while the recorder of the video gasps in horror, as the officer places his full weight onto the man’s neck in a way that is disturbingly similar to the technique used by Derek Chauvin during the killing of George Floyd.

The officer shouts, ‘What did I tell you?’ while pulling his limp arms behind his back and putting them into handcuffs. By this point, the footage shows a large pool of blood coming from the man’s head, prompting the recorder to shout: ‘Oh my God, he’s bleeding!’

The officer shouted back, ‘Really? Oh wow,’ as he waits for medical assistance.

This video circling the internet right now of the police officer taking down a civilian is starting to piss me off, I won’t lie. This all actually happened right by my work. And what this video doesn’t show is the fire fighter who this man being taken down assaulted prior to. He punched him in the face. As well as the civilian who he punched in the face. As well as the threats he was screaming at people at my work and outside my work. He was belligerently drunk and the officer told him to put his hands behind his back or he would take him to the ground. The man failed to comply so the officer did just that. Don’t get me wrong, I STAND against police brutality. But this man threatened to kill my coworkers, our customers, and forcibly grabbed a teenage girl in our café. He was an extreme threat and has been multiple times to our store and refused to comply.Media has an incredible way or making the wrong people look like the “bad guy”. Posted by Ashlyn Hodgson on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

On Wednesday, a second video emerged on social media, believed to show the man moments before the incident, as he was kicked out of Starbucks. The clip shows the man arguing with a young female member of staff and telling a customer to ‘shut the f*ck up’ before storming out.

The woman who shared it said the man had punched a firefighter and another person in the face, as well as shouting threats to people in the coffee shop.

‘He was belligerently drunk and the officer told him to put his hands behind his back or he would take him to the ground. The man failed to comply so the officer did just that,’ she wrote.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I STAND against police brutality. But this man threatened to kill my coworkers, our customers, and forcibly grabbed a teenage girl in our café. He was an extreme threat and has been multiple times to our store and refused to comply,’ she added.

Advert

Meanwhile, Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank tweeted that he was aware of the video and confirmed it is being investigated. Emergency services took the man to hospital after the incident and he has since been released. Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said both the incident and the police officer’s duty status are now being reviewed.

The arrested man, named only as Mike, told CBC he was feeling ‘OK’, despite bleeding on his brain. He also said he didn’t have a memory of the arrest, and was inebriated at the time. ‘There’s not much I can say if I was uncooperative,’ Mike said.

After watching the footage back, Mike commented: ‘That sounds like my head hitting the ground. You might consider that excessive, but I’ve got no comment.’