Albuquerque Mayor Candidate Has Speech Interrupted By Sex Toy On Drone

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Jun 2021 15:26
Albuquerque Mayor Candidate Has Speech Interrupted By Sex Toy On DroneAndrellita Trujhero/Facebook

During a speech at mayoral campaign event, Albuquerque mayoral candidate Manuel Gonzales was interrupted by a sex toy on a drone.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 1, during Gonzales’s speech at Revel Entertainment in New Mexico. Gonzales is currently Bernalillo County Sheriff and is running for Albuquerque mayor.

The incident, which was caught on camera by an attendee, saw Gonzales standing on stage speaking to the small crowd, when a low-flying drone floats in front of him with the large, adult toy hanging off it.

Eventually, the drone was yanked out the air by the owner of the venue, though this was followed by the man operating it – since named as 20-year-old Kaelyn Dreyer – to retaliate by forcefully trying to get the drone back.

You can watch it here:

An off-duty deputy then tackled Dreyer to the ground, a spokesperson for Gonzales’s campaign confirmed.

According to KOB4, after he tried to retrieve his drone, Dreyer then attempted to punch Gonzales – something which isn’t seen in the video.

Speaking of the ordeal, the mayoral candidate said, ‘At some point, some people sprung up and they were carrying signs and it was a coordinated effort, very intentional and these people were trained.’

According to the criminal complaint that’s since been filed against Dreyer, he then ‘balled his fist and swung it’ at Gonzales while calling him a ‘tyrant’.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales (KOAT)KOAT

Gonzales continued:

He tried to take a swing at me and he glanced across my arms and struck me and I just took a step back. It wasn’t anything I was very concerned about. I’ve been in a lot worse situations.

He added that everyone has the right to speak freely at his events, but warned people against doing what Dreyer did. He said, ‘If you want to come to an event that we’re hosting, you have the right to speak freely but at the point where you commit a crime with the people that we have there, you’re going to go to jail.’

Dreyer was taken into custody after the incident on Tuesday, but has since been released, KOB4 reports. He is said to be facing charges of battery and evading or obstructing an officer.

Dreyer denied he tried to hit the mayor candidate but was ‘ upset that [Gonzales] was answering a question, from the crowd, in a disrespectful way.’

Featured Image Credits: Andrellita Trujhero/Facebook

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

