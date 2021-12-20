Alec Baldwin And Wife Stopped By Police Following Phone Search Warrant
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were pulled over by police just days after a search warrant for the actor’s phone was issued.
On October 21, Baldwin accidentally fired a ‘prop gun’ on the set of Rust, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
Since the fatal shooting, Baldwin has claimed he ‘didn’t pull the trigger‘ and stated he doesn’t feel responsible for the 42-year-old’s death.
However, to aid the investigation into the incident, Sante Fe sheriffs issued a warrant for Baldwin’s phone on Thursday, December 17, and East Hamptons Police pulled the 63-year-old and his wife over just two days later.
Shortly after the fatal shooting took place, Baldwin was spotted making a phone call, Mail Online reports.
According to detective Alexandria Hancock, who is called an ‘affiant’ in the warrant, Baldwin and his lawyers refused to hand in the actor’s phone and instead ‘instructed [authorities] to acquire a warrant’.
The warrant request stated:
Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,’ the warrant request states.
Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.
Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews.’
Judge David Segura later granted the search warrant request in relation to Baldwin’s iPhone, which authorised all images, text messages and location data to be accessed by police.
Hilaria was spotted speaking to an officer in the Hamptons on Saturday, December 18. She was pictured showing them something on her phone, before climbing back inside the car.
It remains unclear as to why the pair were pulled over by authorities, and the investigation into the shooting continues.
Topics: News, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, Rust, Shooting