Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Fatally Shooting Halyna Hutchins On Film Set
After injuring one crew member and fatally wounding another on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin has released a statement surrounding the accidental firing of a prop gun.
The accident took place on Thursday, October 21, on set of the film, and saw Baldwin fire a prop gun.
The bullet fatally injured the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and caused injuries to the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Baldwin has now taken to Twitter to address the incident and Hutchins’ passing.
In a two tweet thread, the actor detailed his response to the tragic incident.
Baldwin said:
There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.
I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.
A representative of Ruse Movies Productions LLC stated:
The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.
We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation.
They concluded by saying counselling services were being provided to ‘everyone connected to the film as [they] work to process this awful event’.
Director Joel Souza has since been released from hospital after he sustained an injury to his shoulder. No charges have been filed, and the Santa Fe Police Department are continuing their investigation.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, gun, no-article-matching, Rust, Shooting