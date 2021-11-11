unilad
Advert

Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting: DA Says She Knows Who Loaded Gun

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Nov 2021 08:42
Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting: DA Says She Knows Who Loaded GunAlamy

The district attorney investigating the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has stated that she knows who loaded the gun that day.

Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin fatally fired a ‘prop gun’ during rehearsals. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the tragic firearms mishap and was treated in hospital.

Advert

During an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 10, DA Mary Carmack-Altwies gave an update on the ongoing investigation.

Halyna Hutchins (Alamy)Alamy

When asked if authorities knew who loaded the live round, Carmack-Altwies replied, ‘We do, yes’. Then, when asked whether or not they knew how the live round ended up in the gun, she said, ‘We don’t have an answer to that yet’.

During this same interview, Carmack-Altwies confirmed that additional live rounds had been found on set during the course of the investigation, but declined to reveal how many.

Advert

Carmack-Altwies said:

We still don’t know how they got on the set and how they got there, I think, will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision.

It’s probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting because the moment of the shooting, we know that at least Mr. Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded, so it’s more how did that gun get loaded, what levels of failure happened and were those levels of failure criminal?

Carmack-Altwies also dismissed allegations put forward last week by armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys, who suggested the shooting could have been due to a ‘disgruntled’ crew member ‘sabotaging’ the film set.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator
Film and TV

Squid Game Season 2 Officially Confirmed By Show Creator

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless
Film and TV

Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds
News

Half Of UK Adults Don’t Know How Many Jews Were Killed During The Holocaust, New Survey Finds

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Alec Baldwin, no-article-matching, Now, Rust

Credits

Good Morning America

  1. Good Morning America

    Santa Fe DA on 'Rust' investigation: 'We do not have any proof' of sabotage

 