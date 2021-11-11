Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting: DA Says She Knows Who Loaded Gun
The district attorney investigating the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust has stated that she knows who loaded the gun that day.
Hutchins died after Alec Baldwin fatally fired a ‘prop gun’ during rehearsals. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the tragic firearms mishap and was treated in hospital.
During an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 10, DA Mary Carmack-Altwies gave an update on the ongoing investigation.
When asked if authorities knew who loaded the live round, Carmack-Altwies replied, ‘We do, yes’. Then, when asked whether or not they knew how the live round ended up in the gun, she said, ‘We don’t have an answer to that yet’.
During this same interview, Carmack-Altwies confirmed that additional live rounds had been found on set during the course of the investigation, but declined to reveal how many.
Carmack-Altwies said:
We still don’t know how they got on the set and how they got there, I think, will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision.
It’s probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting because the moment of the shooting, we know that at least Mr. Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded, so it’s more how did that gun get loaded, what levels of failure happened and were those levels of failure criminal?
Carmack-Altwies also dismissed allegations put forward last week by armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys, who suggested the shooting could have been due to a ‘disgruntled’ crew member ‘sabotaging’ the film set.
