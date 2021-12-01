Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull The Trigger’ In First Interview Since Rust Shooting

Alamy/Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Alec Baldwin has given his first interview since the tragedy that took place on the set of the film Rust.

On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a ‘prop gun’ which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. At the time of the incident, Baldwin believed the gun was safe to use.

According to reports, the actor was ‘practising his cross-draw’ when the incident occurred. Now in the first interview since the accident, Baldwin says he never pulled the gun’s trigger.

Alamy

Speaking to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin gave his first interview since the Rust tragedy in October and revealed what he says actually happened during the incident.

Stephanopoulos mentioned that in the script, the trigger was never meant to be pulled. To which Baldwin replied, ‘The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger.’

When Stephanopoulos asks Baldwin to clarify, the actor responds by saying, ‘No, no, no, no… I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.’

During the aftermath of the tragic accident, many people questioned how something like this could happen on a film set.

Cinematographer Ethan Trace, who was not on the set at the time, revealed that most guns on films sets are real guns that fire fake ammunition called blanks.

Blanks are used to ‘create the fire flash’ to give the illusion a bullet is being fired from the gun. But on the Rust set, a projectile was fired from the gun, which struck and killed Hutchins and injured Souza.

During the new interview, Stephanopoulos presses Baldwin and asks him how something like this could have happened on the set of Rust, a film which Baldwin is a producer.

Baldwin’s replied, saying ‘I have no idea… Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.’

When asked if this is the worst thing to ever happen to him, Baldwin quickly responds with ‘Yes, because I think back and I think what could I have done.’