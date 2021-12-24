unilad
Alec Baldwin Says ‘Not A Day Goes By’ He Doesn’t Think Of Halyna Hutchins

by : Chloe Rowland on : 24 Dec 2021 09:34
Alec Baldwin Says 'Not A Day Goes By' He Doesn't Think Of Halyna Hutchins@alecbaldwininsta/Instagram

In a new video, Alec Baldwin has told fans how ‘not a day goes by’ where he doesn’t think of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, following the fatal shooting on the set of Rust

In October, Baldwin’s prop gun accidentally fired on set, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The investigation into the fatal incident continues, with a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone having recently been issued.

In a three-minute video posted today, December 24, the actor expressed how he is ‘looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me’ and ‘not a day goes by’ where he doesn’t think of Hutchins’ tragic death.

Halyna Hutchins (Alamy)Alamy

‘I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all those people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth’, he said, adding he is ‘very grateful’ for the support he’s received from family, friends and fans.

Addressing the Rust shooting, Baldwin said:

Of course, for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that.

[I’m] just trying to move forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time.

At the end of the clip, he urged fans to stay safe, ‘wear a mask, get the booster and don’t let Santa down the chimney without a mask’.

In an earlier interview, Baldwin said he didn’t pull the trigger and does not feel guilty for what happened, remarking ‘someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

