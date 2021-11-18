Alec Baldwin Sued Over Halyna Hutchins Death

Today we filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of our client Mamie Mitchell against actor, producer Alec Baldwin and numerous other producers of the movie Rust.

In our lawsuit, we allege that on October 21st 2021 Alexander Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, fired a loaded gun killing Halyna Hutchins, injuring Joel Souza and causing physical and emotional injuries to Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor, standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.