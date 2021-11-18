unilad
Alec Baldwin Sued Over Halyna Hutchins Death

by : Shola Lee on : 18 Nov 2021 11:35
Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor working on Rust, is suing Alec Baldwin and other producers over the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set.

Mitchell was the first person to call 911 after Hutchins was shot and later died after Alec Baldwin accidently fired a ‘prop gun’ during rehearsals.

Director Joel Souza was also injured during the tragic mishap and was treated in hospital.

Ireland Baldwin Responds To Online Abuse - AlamyAlamy

Yesterday, November 17, Mitchell gave a tearful statement as she explained why she was filing the lawsuit, The Guardian reports.

She said of the tragedy:

I relive the shooting and the sound of the explosion and the gun over and over again.

The script supervisor went on to say that she was ‘stunned’ when she heard the ‘deafening gunshot’.

Mitchell said she saw Hutchins ‘go down to the left’ of her following the shot and proceeded to go outside and call 911.

Despite Mitchell’s efforts, Hutchins was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

Halyna Hutchins vigil (Alamy)Alamy

Michell spoke of the awful news:

Ten minutes after I got home, someone notified me she was dead. I stood in my driveway screaming.

Mitchell is suing Baldwin, claiming that he was ‘playing Russian roulette with a gun’.

The lawsuit names 22 defendants associated with the film, including Alec Baldwin and producers. Mitchell also named several production companies, including El Dorado Pictures, Thomasville Pictures, Short Porch Pictures, Brittany House Pictures, 3rd Shift Media and Streamline Global.

Alec Baldwin (Alamy)Alamy

The lawsuit makes claims of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm.

Gloria Allred, Mitchell’s attorney, also made a statement:

Today we filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf of our client Mamie Mitchell against actor, producer Alec Baldwin and numerous other producers of the movie Rust.

In our lawsuit, we allege that on October 21st 2021 Alexander Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, fired a loaded gun killing Halyna Hutchins, injuring Joel Souza and causing physical and emotional injuries to Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor, standing in the line of fire when the gun went off.

Allred also said, ‘In that scene, there was no script that called for him to discharge a gun,’ ABC 13 reports. Baldwin is said to be cooperating fully as the lawsuit and investigation continues.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Film and TV, Alec Baldwin, Lawsuit, no-article-matching, Rust

