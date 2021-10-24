Alec Baldwin Targeted By Donald Trump Jr In Series Of Crude Memes

Alamy

After Alec Baldwin fatally fired a prop gun on the set of Rust, he has since been targeted by Donald Trump Jr.

On Thursday, October 21, 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away as a result of Baldwin firing his prop gun, which he had not realised had live ammunition inside. The film’s director – 48-year-old Joel Souza – was also injured in the incident.

Advert 10

Despite the tragedy of the incident and the support which has flooded in for the actor, Donald Trump Jr has taken Instagram to mock him.

Alamy

In a series of posts, the 43-year-old first took to the platform on Friday, October 22, just a day after the accident. He posted an image of Baldwin along with the caption: ‘That look when an anti gun nut kills more people than your extensive firearm collection ever has…’

The former president’s son has been known for his views on hunting, after his endeavours previously cost US taxpayers $75,000 when he took a trip in Mongolia.

Advert 10

Trump Jr’s attack on Baldwin could have been fuelled by a spoof performed by the actor on Saturday Night Live, which saw Baldwin pretend to be Donald Trump, The Independent reports.

In his second post, Trump Jr featured an image of Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, with a caption mocking her English language skills and commenting further accusatory questions surrounding how the tragic shooting occurred.

He also accused those who ‘hate guns so much’ as having ‘no problem profiting from them’.

Advert 10

In a final post, Trump Jr concluded: ‘Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun’.

Trump Jr also took to reposting other memes via his Instagram stories, from an edit by another user called @thefatherofvincents featuring a Looney Tunes character brandishing a gun, to a post by Dakota Meyer.

Meyer, listed on his account as a ‘father, marine, sniper, firefighter, EMT, pilot and skydiver’, posted a photograph of Baldwin talking on the phone on the set of Rust.

Advert 10

The caption reads:

I wonder if he will play himself in the SNL skit…… This man has made a living jokes at the expense of other people. The saddest part is that this woman’s life was taken by someone who will never be held accountable.

Next, was an image of Baldwin with a black tear mark next to his left eye, a symbol which is often considered to mean the person has killed someone.

Alamy

Advert 10

Despite Trump Jr’s attack on Baldwin, court records have shown that the actor was told the gun was safe ahead of the shooting incident.

Furthermore, Hutchins’ father has stated he doesn’t ‘hold Alec […] responsible‘ for her tragic death.